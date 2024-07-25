Roxanne Perez Embracing Her Darker Side: “I’m Having So Much Fun With It”

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is enjoying a great run. She previously held the title in 2022 for less than four months. Reflecting on what’s different the second time around, Perez says her ‘heel’ persona has helped bring out her best.

In a new interview, Perez shared that the change from a beloved ‘Babyface” to her new persona has led to having more fun with her current role in NXT.

The champion spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Al Castle about the decision to turn “Heel” and asked if she had second-guessed herself about the character switch. Perez replied that she was eager to embrace the role because she wanted to step out of her comfort zone as a “Babyface.”

“I was really excited, honestly. I’ve always played the babyface role, which is why I can see why people would question it a little bit and wonder if it would work,” said Perez. She added, “I’m having so much fun with it. I’m definitely getting out of my comfort zone since I have always been in that babyface role. I think it’s really fun. I think that I’m definitely really stepping out of my comfort zone, out of the little box that I was in, and I feel like I’m definitely going to be able to do some really cool stuff in the future.”

Along with the character change, “The Prodigy” has also successfully retained her championship against the likes of Jordynne Grace, Natalya, and Lola Vice. As she continues dominating the women’s division, fans wonder when Perez will take the next step and transition to the main roster.

Roxanne Perez Comments On Main Roster Move

In the interview, Perez shared her thoughts on moving to the main roster and that her current run in NXT has conflicted with her transitioning to the bigger stage. “The Prodigy” noted that when she first got to WWE, she had already considered being on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown.

While the thriving “Heel” champion enjoys her second reign as WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Perez admits that nine years of wrestling experience has made her a little impatient for moving to the main roster.

“…I’ve been training for about nine years now, so to really think about that, like, oh, dang. I’ve been in the wrestling business for almost a decade. I definitely feel young but old in wrestling years, so that part of it kind of makes me a little bit more impatient to get up there, and I feel like I have all the tools to succeed up there,” said Perez. She added, “…There is times where I feel like the clock is ticking and people always tell me, you know, ‘You’re young. You have so much time,’ but I’m like, I know I’m young, but I have so much to give right now.”

Despite Perez’s eagerness to join the main roster, she also believes that her current run in the developmental brand is part of the journey to achieve her goal. At 22, the best years of the NXT superstar career are still on the horizon. She’ll look to continue her dominance as champion and prove that she is the best on the NXT women’s roster.