Sol Ruca Joins WWE/AEW Alum With NXT Stand & Deliver Win

Sol Ruca captured the NXT Women’s North American Championship, besting five of the silver brand’s very best to claim the gold. In a ladder match, Ruca defeated Lola Vice, Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Thea Hail, and her own tag team partner Zaria to become the fourth woman to hold the Women’s North American Championship.

But this is not the only title Ruca currently holds. April 2025 also saw her capture the WWE Speed Women’s Championship, becoming the second-ever champion by defeating Candice LeRae. With these wins, Ruca is the second Superstar to hold an NXT and non-NXT Championship at the same time. The only other Superstar? Paige, who held the NXT Women’s Championship and WWE Divas Championships briefly in 2014.

Ruca’s wins shows WWE’s immense faith in the young Superstar and bodes very well for her future in NXT and eventual future on the main roster. And while fans may never see Ruca with both belts on TV, as WWE keeps its Speed titles to their X-exclusive show, the double-champ is certainly proving formiddable in the ring.