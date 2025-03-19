How SpongeBob SquarePants Inspired Jordynne Grace’s WWE NXT Look

Jordynne Grace was part of the March 18, edition of WWE NXT where she staked her claim to a title match with NXT Women’s/Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Despite Grace’s comments and an attack by Jaida Parker, the topic of conversation among many fans was not on the action or a potential title match, but on Grace’s outfit.

Grace wore a blistering pink and green ensemble with platform boots that made the Juggernaut far taller than she actually is. Fans of Nickelodeon may recognise Grace’s outfit as inspired by Patrick Star from the SpongeBob SquarePants movie. During ‘Goofy Goober Rock’ Patrick, wears similar heels and has a similar color-scheme to what fans saw from the former Knockouts Champion.

Jordynne Grace (left) borrowed her look from Patrick Star.

Grace would confirm that her look was inspired by Spongebob’s neighbor. In a video, Grace took a phone call saying “This is Jordynne. No this is Jordynne.” The video was a nod to Patrick’s time working at the Krusty Krab restaurant, and telling a caller asking if this was the Krusty Krab “No, this is Patrick.”

Grace’s new boots are a bold new look for the NXT Superstar. In shared DMs, Grace shared that Lash Legend was a factor behind the purchase and once again confirmed the connection to Patrick.

Grace has made an impact since arriving in WWE NXT last year, with many believing a title victory will come eventually. Until that day comes, Grace is ready to walk over the competition with her fancy new boots.