Stephanie Vaquer Explains What’s Really at Stake Against Giulia

At WWE NXT Roadblock, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia will go head-to-head with NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a highly anticipated matchup. This marks their first singles encounter since joining WWE, with the winner poised to solidify their place as the top star in NXT’s women’s division.

Speaking with Bully Ray on Busted Open, Vaquer shared her mindset ahead of the showdown. While titles are significant, she emphasized that her primary goal is proving she is the best.

“Maybe it’s weird, but for me, it’s different. I [don’t] think in championships and titles, where [it’s] more bigger or no. I just want to be the best,” Vaquer said. “If [to] be the best, title, more title, more big title, it’s okay. But I want to be the best. My focus is being the best. I know that Giulia’s title is so important. My title, too. But I try to focus on match [with] Giulia and win. Not just about the title. It’s about who it’s the best.”

With both champions determined to prove their dominance, their clash at NXT Roadblock is set to be a defining moment in the brand’s women’s division.