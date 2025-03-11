The Culling: Shawn Spears’ NXT Faction Officially Named at Roadblock

Shawn Spears’ new faction has been officially named The Culling. The group, consisting of Spears, Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame, was introduced during a video package at WWE NXT Roadblock.

In the segment, Jensen credited Spears for believing in him at his lowest point, while Vance described their mission as eliminating the weak and reshaping NXT. Dame emphasized their unity through survival, stating that The Culling aimed to dominate the brand.

The faction also highlighted Spears’ recent NXT North American Championship victory over Tony D’Angelo as a warning to the roster. Spears closed the promo by promising that Dame, Vance, and Jensen would target The Family next.

Following the reveal, WWE confirmed that The Culling will take on Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo of The Family on the March 18 episode of WWE NXT.