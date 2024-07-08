What’s Next For Joe Hendry After WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 Tease?

Fans can expect to see much more of Joe Hendry in WWE NXT after the popular TNA Wrestling star was teased in the final seconds of NXT Heatwave.

In the main event, Ethan Page captured the WWE NXT Championship just 40 days after debuting for the gold brand. In the final moments of the show, however, a clip of Hendry from his entrance video played, leaving fans to speculate what this means.

Latest On Joe Hendry

Hendry will play a major role in NXT’s crossover with TNA Wrestling going forward, Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reports. This crossover will play out over the next several weeks and months and WWE is keen to make use of Hendry’s viral appeal. The belief is that even brief teases, such as what was seen at Heatwave, are enough to keep him on the minds of fans.

Despite being teased at Heatwave, Hendry was nowhere near the show. While the NXT roster brought it in Toronto, Hendry was over 3,000 miles away, competing at a show in Glasgow, Scotland.

It’ll be interesting to see how Hendry fits into the NXT picture, as he is also making waves in TNA Wrestling. On last week’s episode of iMPACT!, Hendry defeated Jake Something to earn himself a spot in a TNA World Championship six-man match. The Scottish star will join champion Moose, Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Nic Nemeth, and Frankie Kazarian in the match at Slammiversary on July 20.

Joe Hendry in WWE NXT

Hendry debuted last month in WWE NXT as part of a battle royal that also featured fellow TNA wrestler Frankie Kazarian. Despite earning the loudest pop of the night and delivering a pre-match promo, Hendry was the first talent eliminated. A post-match backstage face-to-face with Shawn Michaels suggested that there’d be more for Hendry in NXT and that certainly appears to be the case now.

Hendry is set to make more appearances for WWE NXT, but there are some speculating on whether a full-time move could happen when the time is right. When Brennan asked if WWE would be interested in Hendry after his current TNA deal expires, sources within WWE said “Who wouldn’t?!” Time will tell what’s next for Hendry but expect to see plenty of the Scottish star in both TNA and WWE NXT.

