WWE NXT Preview (7/23): 4 Matches

Catch a new episode of WWE NXT tonight, July 23, at 8 PM ET on the USA Network.

Tonight’s WWE NXT match card will include:

No Disqualification : Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen

: Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen Singles Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King Singles Match: Ashante Adonis vs. Oro Mensah

Ashante Adonis vs. Oro Mensah Singles Match: Carlee Bright vs. Wren Sinclair

Plus, there will be a special sit-down interview with Thea Hall.

What Happened Last Week? (7/16)

Catch up on all the action from last week, featuring Ethan Page defending the NXT Title against Dante Chen, Oba Femi defending the North American Title against Duke Hudson, and more.

