WWE NXT airs live tonight from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ BleauLive Theater at 8/7c on The CW, marking the brand’s first show following Stand & Deliver 2025 during WrestleMania Week festivities.

Matches and Segments

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

Stay tuned to SEScoops for coverage of tonight’s WWE NXT.