WWE NXT Preview (April 29, 2025)

Tonight’s WWE NXT airs on The CW at 8/7c live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Last week’s action-packed fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver saw Stephanie Vaquer retain the NXT Women’s Title against Roxanne Perez, Noam Dar reclaimed the Heritage Cup, and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles-the April 29 episode of WWE NXT promises more high-stakes competition and unresolved tensions.

Tonight, the spotlight shifts to two major title defenses: Ricky Saints puts the NXT North American Championship on the line against a determined Lexis King, who is eager to rebound after losing the Heritage Cup, while the new NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank face their first challenge from Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura.

The show will also feature a heated face-to-face confrontation between Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and an appearance by Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky, who is expected to address the aftermath of her recent Raw attack and possibly confront Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

Matches and Segments

Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American Championship – Ricky Saints defends his title against Lexis King, a match that could shift the landscape of the North American division.

Hank and Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Championships – Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will put their tag team titles on the line against challengers Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura.

Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Face-to-Face – A confrontation between Tony D'Angelo and Stacks is scheduled, potentially escalating their ongoing feud.

IYO SKY Appearance – IYO SKY is confirmed to appear, bringing anticipation for her involvement in NXT storylines.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for coverage of tonight’s WWE NXT on the road to NXT Battleground, scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida