WWE NXT Results (7/16/24): The Rascalz, Roxanne Perez, Joe Hendry

Here are WWE NXT results for Tuesday, July 17, 2024 from Orlando, FL:

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Rascalz vs. Gallus: The Rascalz defeat Gallus by pinfall. Joe Hendry is on commentary during the match.

- Advertisement -

Backstage in Ava’s Office: Ethan Page and Oro Mensah almost came to blows. Mensah challenges Page for his title, but Ava says Mensah isn’t in the title picture. Page opts to face Dante Chen in a title match instead.

Roxanne Perez In-Ring Promo: Roxanne talks about her victory over Lola Vice and criticizes upcoming talents like Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. She calls out Thea Hail, leading to a brawl that is broken up by Ridge Holland.

"No one compares to The Prodigy"@roxanne_wwe says no one in the entire world is on her level. ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/k9pAQaPA2e — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2024

Interview: Kelani Jordan w/Kelly Kincaid: Kelani Jordan praises Sol Ruca but is interrupted by Wendy Choo.

- Advertisement -

Interview: Lola Vice: Lola Vice is interrupted by Jacy Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley, who insult her and challenge her to a fight. Vice accepts, targeting Jayne.

Je’Von Evans vs. Brooks Jensen: Je’Von Evans gets the win by pinfall. Post-match, Jensen attacks Evans until Josh Briggs steps in to stop him.

Backstage Segment: Charlie Dempsey and Tony D’Angelo: Charlie Dempsey and Tony D’Angelo discuss last week’s hit on Damon Kemp. Dempsey seeks advice about a witness, Wren Sinclair, but D’Angelo tells him to handle it himself.

- Advertisement -

Phone Call: Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov: Trick Williams calls Ilja Dragunov for advice after losing the NXT Championship. Pete Dunne, who is present, tells Williams to “figure it out.”

Ethan Page (c) vs. Dante Chen: Page retains his NXT Championship by defeating Dante Chen by pinfall. Oro Mensah attacks Page after the match.

Backstage with Gallus and Joe Hendry: Gallus complains about Joe Hendry. Hendry declares himself the most talked-about star in NXT, while Gallus asserts their dominance in Scotland and dismisses Hendry as a “flash in the pan.”

Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame: Tatum Paxley defeats Izzi Dame by pinfall. Wendy Choo is present, indicating a partnership with Paxley.

Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne: Lola Vice defeated Jacy Jayne by pinfall. Post-match, Sol Ruca and Karmen Petrovic made the save, helping Vice fight off Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley, who attacked Vice after the pinfall.

Backstage Segment: Kelani Jordan and Tatum Paxley: Kelani Jordan bumps into Tatum Paxley backstage. Paxley asks if Jordan wants to play. Jordan replies that they’re too old to be playing with dolls but thanks her for the offer. Paxley angrily throws down Wendy Choo’s doll and picks up one resembling Jordan instead.

Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: The O.C. vs. OTM: The O.C. defeated OTM by pinfall.

Backstage Segment: Wren Sinclair and No Quarter Catch Crew: Wren Sinclair approaches No Quarter Catch Crew, expressing her desire to join the faction. The crew is unreceptive, so Sinclair threatens to reveal what she witnessed unless they let her wrestle her way into the group.

Match Announcement: It was revealed that last night, Lexis King disrupted Eddy Thorpe’s DJ set. They are set to face off next week.

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson: Oba Femi retained the NXT North American Championship by defeating Duke Hudson by pinfall.

These two are putting on a show ???#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/x16v78Lu8G — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2024