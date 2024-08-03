WWE NXT Stars Compete At Friday’s TNA Tapings from Tampa, FL

WWE’s working relationship with TNA Wrestling was on display at Friday’s TNA Impact television tapings from Tampa, FL, at the Florida State Fairgrounds. NXT stars Riley Osborne from Chase U, Wolfgang and Dante Chen competed at the tapings.

CHASE U IN THE iMPACT ZONE!!

Riley Osborne showed up at tonight's TNA tapings in Tampa, FL!!





Wolfgang, a former NXT Tag Team Champion and NXT UK Tag Team Champion, is part of Gallus, a faction currently feuding with TNA star Joe Hendry.

Wolfgang from Gallus crossed the line and showed up at tonight's TNA iMPACT tapings in Tampa FL!!





The collaboration between WWE and TNA has facilitated multiple crossover appearances. NXT talents such as Wes Lee, Izzi Dame, and No Quarter Catch Crew have wrestled on TNA iMPACT!, while TNA stars like Hendry, Jordynne Grace, and Frankie Kazarian have appeared on NXT programming.

WWE NXT's Dante Chen showed up at tonight's TNA iMPACT tapings in Tampa, FL!!





This partnership has been mutually beneficial, which each company enjoying the fresh match-ups created when wrestlers ‘cross lines’ or walk through forbidden doors. Stay tuned to SEScoops for our continued coverage of TNA iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday.