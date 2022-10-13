“One In A Million” – The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa Shares His Thoughts On Sami Zayn

The Bloodline‘s Solo Sikoa has made his presence felt on the main roster since arriving at Clash at the Castle.
He is the younger brother of Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.
The 29-year-old has become The Enforcer of The Bloodline and recently demolished Ricochet & Madcap Moss for questioning if Sami Zayn was actually a member of The Bloodline. Solo captured the NXT North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes on the September 13th edition of NXT but was forced to relinquish the title a week later.
Sikoa defeated Madcap Moss on the September 16th edition of SmackDown to retain the title.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Which Wrestlers Had An Influence On Him
Solo joined Peter Rosenberg on the latest episode of The Ringer’s Cheap Heat podcast. During the conversation, Rosenberg noted that he sees a lot of Rikishi and Umaga in Sikoa. He asked Solo if there were any wrestlers that influenced him and he listed off several names from his family including Umaga, Yokozuna, The Usos, and Rikishi.
Solo Sikoa spoke about Sami Zayn and referred to the Honorary Uce as a little bother.
Peter asked if wrestlers backstage pull Solo Sikoa aside and give him advice. Sikoa stated that happens from time to time but his brothers in The Bloodline usually take care of that.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Cheap Heat with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.