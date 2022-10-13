“One In A Million” – The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa Shares His Thoughts On Sami Zayn

The Bloodline‘s Solo Sikoa has made his presence felt on the main roster since arriving at Clash at the Castle.

He is the younger brother of Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

The 29-year-old has become The Enforcer of The Bloodline and recently demolished Ricochet & Madcap Moss for questioning if Sami Zayn was actually a member of The Bloodline. Solo captured the NXT North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes on the September 13th edition of NXT but was forced to relinquish the title a week later.

Sikoa defeated Madcap Moss on the September 16th edition of SmackDown to retain the title.

Solo Sikoa Reveals Which Wrestlers Had An Influence On Him

Solo joined Peter Rosenberg on the latest episode of The Ringer’s Cheap Heat podcast. During the conversation, Rosenberg noted that he sees a lot of Rikishi and Umaga in Sikoa. He asked Solo if there were any wrestlers that influenced him and he listed off several names from his family including Umaga, Yokozuna, The Usos, and Rikishi.

Solo Sikoa spoke about Sami Zayn and referred to the Honorary Uce as a little bother.

“Sami’s like that little brother, you know? He’s the loud brother, and he’s dancing all over the place. But when he bumps into trouble, he runs back to his older brothers for help. I feel like Sami is like that. But he’s one of those characters man, where it is very one in a million to have him a round. And he’s in The Bloodline, so it doesn’t get no better than that.

Peter asked if wrestlers backstage pull Solo Sikoa aside and give him advice. Sikoa stated that happens from time to time but his brothers in The Bloodline usually take care of that.

There are some times when other people pull me aside, but I feel like my brothers, and Roman, and Sami already do that enough. I am blessed to have these four guys around me. Sami, Roman, and my brothers are always giving me feedback on everything. For me just coming up and just started, I’m very blessed and lucky to have that. Back in the day, or even now, a lot of guys wouldn’t do that. I can tell all four of them care about me and want to see me succeed. Sami is one of those guys where he’s a student of the game. He really knows his stuff. When he talks to me man, I’m all eyes and ears.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Cheap Heat with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.