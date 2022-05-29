Opening Match For AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Revealed

It looks like the first match on the AEW Double or Nothing 2022 card has been revealed.

AEW DoN will be taking place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (May 29). An AEW World Title match is set between Hangman Adam Page and CM Punk.

There are plenty of other matches such as a three-team tag title match, an AEW Women’s Title match, and much more.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that opening the PPV portion of the card will be MJF vs. Wardlow.

Per sources close to AEW, the opening match of tonight’s Double or Nothing pay per view is currently scheduled to be MJF vs. Wardlow



Young Bucks-Hardys is second, then Jade Cargill-Anna Jay. Anarchy in the Arena is two before the main event, which is Hangman-Punk — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) May 29, 2022

“Double or Nothing pay per view is currently scheduled to be MJF vs. Wardlow.

“Young Bucks-Hardys is second, then Jade Cargill-Anna Jay. Anarchy in the Arena is two before the main event, which is Hangman-Punk.”

MJF vs. Wardlow is an interesting opener given the circumstances.

Maxwell no-showed AEW Fan Fest on Saturday. It was reported that AEW officials initially couldn’t contact him.

It’s been said that things got ugly between the two sides and there was a possibility that MJF could’ve taken a flight out of Las Vegas but ultimately stayed.

The AEW Double or Nothing PPV will begin at 8 p.m. ET.