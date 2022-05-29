MJF No-Shows DoN Meet & Greet, AEW Officials Unable To Contact Him

There is yet another layer to the MJF–AEW madness.

Ahead of this Sunday’s (May 29) big Double or Nothing PPV event, AEW held a Fan Fest. MJF was scheduled to attend a meet and greet but he failed to do so.

PWInsider is reporting that MJF’s failure to appear was not a work. The report notes that Maxwell Jacob Friedman didn’t respond to AEW’s attempts to contact him.

One fan on social media claims he was spotted at a casino instead.

Fans who paid for autographs and photos for the MJF showing were offered refunds and exchanges.

Those who may be worried about MJF’s physical well-being can rest easy, at the very least. Sean Ross Sapp confirmed he is okay.

I'll have a big update on MJF and AEW on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. I can confirm he's physically okay for those that asked. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 29, 2022

MJF is currently scheduled to take on Wardlow at the Double or Nothing PPV. The stipulation is that if Wardlow wins, he’s free from MJF’s contract. If he loses, he can never sign a deal with AEW.

Maxwell’s contract with AEW is legitimately coming due in 2024. The PWInsider report notes that some within the company feel MJF has been disrespectful to AEW President Tony Khan as of late.

There’s no word on if Khan, himself, feels this way.

MJF has dropped several teases that he’ll ditch AEW in favor of WWE when his contract is due. He’s even made those references on AEW TV.

Fightful’s Will Washington reported earlier this month that not too many people within AEW are on MJF’s side with how he’s been handling things behind the scenes.

It’ll be interesting to see if this situation impacts the Double or Nothing card.