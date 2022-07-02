Original Forbidden Door Plans For The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks were originally set to win a big match at the Forbidden Door PPV and become champions at the big crossover event.

Dave Meltzer talked about the Forbidden Door PPV in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He revealed the original plans for the brothers at the show.

Per Meltzer, Gedo wanted to put the IWGP tag team championship on Bucks. The idea was to book a match between AEW and IWGP tag champions for the show.

The plan was changed to FTR competing from AEW’s side instead. They agreed that the duo holding the IWGP, ROH, and AAA titles at the same time was a cool story and the AEW EVPs were on board with this change.

Now that the FTR holds the IWGP tag team titles, there is a natural push for them to face The Young Bucks, with four different sets of belts potentially being on the line.

This is going to be a unique match in the history of wrestling. The promotions can build it as the biggest tag team championship match of all time.

FTR competed in a triple threat winner takes all match at Forbidden Door. They defeated United Empire and Roppongi Vice to become the new IWGP tag team champions.