Original Plans For Cody Rhodes’ Post-Mania Raw Promo

Cody Rhodes made his triumphant WWE return at WrestleMania 38. He then cut an amazing promo to open the post-Mania episode of Monday Night Raw.

Though latest reports suggest that the plans for the promo were different and they were changed by the officials at the last minute.

According to Fightful Select, the promo where Rhodes explained that he came back to win the world championship for his father was originally going to main event the show:

“On Monday, the Cody Rhodes segment was scripted to go on last, even appearing internally as such until about a little after 7 PM EST. We weren’t told a reason the Cody and [Roman] Reigns segments were flipped.”

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw the American Nightmare appearing as a guest on The Miz TV. This led to a match between the two stars.

Cody won this bout against the A-Lister using the Cross Rhodes. Seth Rollins came down to the ring after the fight and confronted his WrestleMania opponent.

Rollins mentioned how Rhodes had the advantage of being the surprise opponent at Mania. He then challenged the former AEW star to a rematch, which Rhodes accepted. This match will take place on WrestleMania: Backlash.