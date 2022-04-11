Chris Jericho: Cody Rhodes Bigger Than Ever After WWE Jump

Chris Jericho is disappointed Cody Rhodes jumped to WWE. However, he understands the decision and says Cody is now “bigger than he’s ever been.”

The wrestling world is still reeling from Cody Rhodes jumping ship from AEW to WWE. All Elite Wrestling has signed a ton of former WWE Superstars, but Rhodes is the first high-profile name to move the other way.

Jericho spoke about the situation on the latest episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast. His own career has taken many twists and turns. He’s wrestled for ECW, WCW, WWE, New Japan and now AEW.

“I was honestly disappointed he left, but I get it. I’ve done it many times myself.” – Chris Jericho on Cody Rhodes jumping to WWE

Chris Jericho on Cody’s Rhodes’ Decision

Chris Jericho is known for many things, but reinventing himself has to be at the top of the list. Jericho believes Cody felt the time was right to make a big move and advance his career. According to Jericho, it’s paying off for the American Nightmare.

“I mean, I left WWE in 2017 for basically the same reason why Cody left AEW, from what I understand, is he just didn’t think he was getting the, I don’t know if it’s the spotlight, or respect or whatever the word being, but you can kind of see the writing on the wall,” said Jericho.

He continued, “So obviously, now Cody is bigger than he’s ever been just by changing companies, and obviously they did a great job in putting him over at WrestleMania and bringing him in at the highest of levels.”

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes is being positioned as a top babyface on the Raw brand. After defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, he faces The Miz tonight on Raw. Once he gets a few wins under his belt, it’s only a matter of time before Cody Rhodes crosses paths with the top dog in WWE, Roman Reigns.

