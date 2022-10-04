Original Plans for WWE Raw Main Event

WWE didn’t always have IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss planned as the main event of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The former NXT Women’s Champion went over Bliss in the headliner of Raw’s Extreme Rules go-home edition. Fightful Select reported today that at one point, the plan was to close the show with AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day.

However, plans changed with Finn Balor and Damian Priest’s win over Styles and Mysterio being booked as the show opener. There’s no word yet on why the plans were changed.

WWE Raw Producers

Here is a list of the producers for the matches and segments featured on the show:

Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble

Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali: Shane Helms

Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai: Molly Holly

Johnny Gargano vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable: Shawn Daivari

Raw Women’s Title contract signing: Petey Williams

Angelo Dawkins vs. Solo Sikoa: Michael Hayes

Alexa Bliss vs. IYO SKY: Petey Williams

At Extreme Rules, Balor will wrestle Edge in an I Quit Match, while Bayley of Damage CTRL will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title in a Ladder Match.