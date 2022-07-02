PAC To Defend The AEW All Atlantic Title For The First Time In Revolution Pro

Revolution Pro has announced on Twitter that The BASTARD PAC will be defending the AEW All Atlantic championship against Shota Umino at the promotion’s July 10th event from Sheffield.

This will be PAC’s first defense of the AA title since winning it at the AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last weekend. On that night PAC defeated fellow AEW superstars Miro and Malakai Black, as well as rising NJPW star Clark Connors, in a fatal-four way matchup. He picked up the win by trapping Connors in the Brutalizer submission.

Umino also wrestled at Forbidden Door, and had a great showing despite being on the losing side of a six-man tag team bout. He teamed with Eddie Kingston and ROH Pure champion Wheeler Yuta against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and NJPW legend, Minoru Suzuki. “Shooter” became popular with hardcores after his pairing with Jon Moxley during the Purveyor of Violence’s NJPW run in 2019.

