Quote: Paige Is Going To Be Back Inside The Squared Circle Very, Very Soon

Paige has been promising an in-ring return after leaving WWE next month. Booker T believes that we will see the former Divas champion back in the ring very, very soon.

The WWE Hall of Famer talked about the female star on the latest episode of his podcast. He first discussed her career in the company.

Speaking about her future in the wrestling business, Booker T expressed the belief that Paige will be back in the ring sooner rather than later:

“I’m sure she’s going to be highly sought-after. Paige is a one of a kind. She really is, she really is one of a kind. Paige is going to be back inside the squared circle very, very soon.

I don’t have any inside information, I just know how much she loves the business,” said Booker T, “I know how much her family loves the business, and how connected they are to the love of this game,”

Paige announced earlier this month that she will be leaving WWE once her contract expires on July 7. She later revealed that the decision was made by the officials.

As far as her health goes, the former champion said that she felt the healthiest she has been in her whole career. While she hasn’t officially been cleared, the English star felt that she is ready to compete.

