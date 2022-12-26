“Paranoid” – Booker T Claims AEW Fans Are Like a “Cult”

All Elite Wrestling has some of the most passionate wrestling fans in the world, but they may be a bit too devoted for Booker T’s liking.

AEW was founded in 2019 to serve as an alternative to WWE, though the promotion is home to several former WWE Superstars.

Given the promotion’s role as an alternative to WWE, the company has developed a large fanbase from an audience tired of what they’ve seen from the Stamford-based promotion.

Cult

AEW fans are extremely loyal to the promotion, but Booker T believes some go too far.

Speaking on the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker addressed tribalism in wrestling when one listener referred to AEW fans as like a ‘cult.’

“You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all of them, I’m not going to say all of them, but a lot of them. Sometimes they’re just looking for it. It’s like being in a relationship, you know where you got one of those girlfriends that’s just looking through your phone all the time, just looking for something … making up excuses to have a fight, stuff like that, that’s the way AEW fans are.”

“You could be talking about something totally irrelevant to AEW and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s talking about AEW, did he say Kenny Omega?’ It’s that kind of stuff, it’s like they’re paranoid. Relax, no one’s thinking about AEW that much enough to where we’re going to try to talk in code about it.”

AEW recently held its Winter is Coming event, and next week’s Dynamite will see the launch of a new production design for Tony Khan’s first wrestling company.

h/t – 411 Mania