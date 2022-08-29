Watch: Parking Lot Fight Breaks Out Before WWE Raw

Seth Rollins and Riddle couldn’t wait for Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event to mix it up.

Rollins and Riddle are scheduled to have a face-to-face showdown on tonight’s Raw just five days before their match this weekend.

About two hours before Raw was scheduled to go live on the USA Network, the two competitors were involved in a physical altercation in a parking outside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh PA.

As seen below, WWE officials had to jump in and keep the two men apart. It’s difficult to make out exactly what they are saying, but you can hear the two men screaming at one another during the altercation.

You can also hear fans yelling at the sight of the two WWE Superstars needing to be physically kept apart. This is probably a storyline situation to build anticipation for WWE Clash at the Castle, but that doesn’t make it any less entertaining.

Check out the video, courtesy of Twitter user @MusicByMaleena: