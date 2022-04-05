Pat Buck Confirms Reason For WWE Exit

Former WWE producer Pat Buck has confirmed that he has left WWE after accomplishing everything he wanted to with the company at WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE employee helped put together two of the biggest matches of this year’s Mania in Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

After the show, Pat posted a lengthy statement on social media. He confirmed that he has left the promotion after three years as a producer:

“As a producer/agent, I feel that I have accomplished everything I wanted to do within WWE in the last three years. My endless gratitude beams from working with so many wonderful talents, especially the ultra talented Women’s Division.”

The now former WWE name thanked Paul Heyman for helping him out. He also showed his love for the various backstage crew workers.

Buck noted that he is looking forward to using his extra time to expand his training school and sleep in his own bed more than twice a week.

Before he joined WWE as a producer in 2019, Pat Buck had a run as a development talent with the promotion. He competed in OVW from 2005 to 2009 and also made some main roster appearances.