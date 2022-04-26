Pat Buck Confirms That He is All Elite

Former WWE Producer Pat Buck has confirmed that he’s working for All Elite Wrestling.

After almost three years with the company, Buck requested his release from WWE. He announced that he left the company right after Wrestlemania 38 on Apr 4. At the event, he helped produce the Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar title matches.

In a Tweet, Buck shared that he felt that he accomplished all that he wanted to do in WWE and wanted to focus on outside ventures. PWInsider reported a week later that he was backstage at AEW Dynamite, and the company hired him. Buck has now confirmed on Apr. 26 in a Tweet that he is indeed an AEW Producer and has added that he is an AEW Coach in his Twitter Bio.

WWE Looking for Producer to Replace Pat Buck

Since Buck’s departure, WWE has been looking for a new producer to help with matches. On Apr. 8, Fightful Select reported that the company has brought in former WWE talents Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari to try out as WWE Producers. Fans may also know Axel as the son of WWE legend Mr. Perfect and Daivari, the brother of current WWE Producer Shawn Daivari.

Although they are receiving tryouts, it’s unclear if WWE will hire them as a full-time producer. Former talent Jimmy Wang Yang had a tryout opportunity as a WWE Producer, but the company ultimately decided that it wasn’t a good fit.

On the Apr. 22 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Fightful Select shared that Axel and Daivari helped produce matches on the show as part of the tryout. Axel helped Adam Pearce with the Madcap Moss vs. Angel Garza match, while Daivari assisted Michael Hayes with the Riddle vs. Jey Uso match.

While Buck has found a new opportunity with AEW, WWE hopes to provide new opportunities to someone else.