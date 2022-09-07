Pat McAfee Joining ESPN’s College GameDay Full-Time

Pat McAfee has got another job outside of WWE. He will be a full-time member of ‘College GameDay’ on ESPN and will be on the show this Saturday. Pat hinted that something was coming earlier tonight on social media before it was reported by The New York Post.

The 35-year-old will continue his daily sports show on YouTube, as ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘ is currently in the middle of a four-year $120 million dollar deal with FanDuel. Pat will remain with WWE as an announcer for SmackDown. He signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE in July.

After the news broke, Pat took to Twitter and said that he’s been a fan of the GameDay show forever and that he had “real cool conversations” with WWE about accepting the new gig and will reveal the details to kickoff his show tomorrow.

It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me. GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly Will lead show manana w/ all the deets. DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME

‘The Pat McAfee Show’ was featured on SiriusXM until late August. He sent out a Tweet shortly after it was announced the show would no longer be on satellite radio.