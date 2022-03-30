Pat McAfee On Working With Michael Cole: “He’s The GOAT”

Pat McAfee has heaped major praise on Michael Cole.

McAfee serves as the color commentator of WWE‘s SmackDown brand. The former NFL punter has been lauded for his work on WWE TV. It’s led to him receiving a match against Austin Theory on night two (April 3) of WrestleMania 38.

Pat McAfee Has Kind Words For Michael Cole

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee responded to the notion that he’s seemingly picked up on wrestling commentary in no time.

McAfee said it’s a combination of preparation and the help of an experienced veteran such as Michael Cole.

“There’s been others that have done it in a different fashion and better than me in my eyes but I kinda do my own thing, and I feel like I have slotted my own role as commentator there in the history of the business, which is not easy to do cause there’s so many greats.

“Everybody’s trying to be somebody else it feels like but you gotta remember Cole was the one who called me and gave me the kickoff panel opportunity for NXT like four years ago.

“So, Cole and I have known each other for four years at this point. People say, ‘Hey, you’re a natural,’ which I appreciate. I’ve been watching wrestling, listening to the commentators for like 25 years now at this point.

“So, I don’t wanna say that I was just able to drop in and do it. I feel like I’ve been preparing for a lot of these things for a long time.”

McAfee went on to say that Cole simply knows his stuff at the commentary table.

“Michael Cole is the GOAT, by the way. He could do that show with anybody. He could do that show with a bag if he had to, and he proved that after I got escorted out after beating the hell out of Austin Theory. He was able to call his own match.

“He’s coming up on 25 years doing that job, he’s only missed two shows. You’re talking about one of the most experienced, one of the best workers, and a man who is an actual journalist who has the professionalism to go through some bullshit.

“There’s some bullshit segments that he has to lay out and do and it’s just part of the job.”

