Pat McAfee On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘I Don’t Know Sh**, It Sounds Problematic’

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee gave his thoughts on the situation involving Vince McMahon after the Wall Street Journal published a report on Wednesday stating the WWE board of directors is investigating McMahon regarding a secret $3 million settlement regarding an alleged affair.

The investigation began in April when other nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

McAfee reacted to the news on his radio show on Thursday.

“Yesterday, the WWE, I know less than everybody else. This is just me, I don’t know shit about fuck. I go in, do my thing, say hello to everybody, I’m out. I’m in, maybe the most awesome situation in the history of WWE for anybody. I’m a lifelong fan of the company, but I’m not part of anything. I’m part of no groups, I have no locker room. I literally bounce around, do my thing, and I’m out.

It’s designed to be that way, I think Michael Cole and everyone have set it up to be that way. ‘This is the best way for this to happen, let’s keep him out of everything. He comes in and does his thing.’ I’m very fortunate, lucky, and I love that job. Outside looking in, it’s like, [makes a curious face].

After watching Succession, anytime a board is trying to do something, it’s hard not to be like, ‘woah, woah, woah.’ Yesterday, on the Internet, there was a lot of ‘who is, what is.’ I’m going there tomorrow. I’m excited to hear the chatter. Obviously, what is being alleged is not fantastic at all, it’s terrible. There will be full investigations.”

McAfee was asked why everything was coming out now. He noted that this came out of nowhere and there are going to be investigations about the investigations and those investigations will contradict other investigations.

He continued, “For a good 9-10 hours, it was just, ‘holy shit, I’m learning a lot about a lot of things.’ What’s real, what isnt? Who knows. Hopefully, I’ll find out at some point. Hopefully, we all will. Who knows how that whole thing will go. It sounds incredibly problematic.”

McAfee added that he was trending because of McMahon’s comments made on McAfee’s show during an interview in March, specifically when Vince referred to Linda as “my wife at the time.”

