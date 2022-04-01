Pat McAfee Thinks Vince McMahon Doesn’t Get Credit For His Good Ideas

Vince McMahon gets a lot of heat from the fans online. Any bad ideas or controversial programming elements are blamed on the boss. Pat McAfee thinks one is bound to get some bad ideas while running weekly shows for this long. He believes the boss gets criticism for all the bad things, but he doesn’t get the credit for any of his success.

The former NFL player recently welcomed Randy Orton on his podcast. The two first talked about Orton’s relationship with Mr McMahon. McAfee then explained how the WWE chairman doesn’t get enough credit for his good ideas:

“Vince gets all the heat for all the bad ideas that happen. When you’re going live every single week, two times a week on TV. Both the first longest and the second-longest episodic television series of all time, Raw and Smackdown.” said Pat McAfee, “Those are the two. You’re gonna get some bad ideas in there. Every show you watch, there’s some fucking bad episodes. Every once in a while that’s gonna happen.

He never gets credit for the good stuff though. Whenever you think like, Stone Cold, The Rock, Brock Lesnar. You go through the list of just success. I know there’s a lot more. Randy fucking Orton is on that list. By the way, you should be pumped. You’ve done the business well, and I think Vince should also probably take a victory lap every once in a while and be like, ‘I saw something in this guy and stuck by this guy. A lot of people didn’t and now he is one of the goats at what he does.’ Man, it’s awesome.”

