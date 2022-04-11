Paul Heyman Has No Desire To Join WWE Hall of Fame For Now

Don’t expect Paul Heyman to accept a WWE Hall of Fame induction anytime soon.

Few can deny Heyman’s place in wrestling history. One can argue that his run manning the ship for ECW alone would’ve cemented his legacy. That wasn’t enough for Paul, however, as he’s become one of the best managers the wrestling industry has ever seen and is widely regarded as having a brilliant mind behind the scenes.

Paul Heyman Focused On Performing, Not Hall of Fame

Serving as a guest on 101 WRIF, Paul Heyman said that he’s simply too invested in his current role in WWE to think about a Hall of Fame induction (h/t Fightful).

“Yeah, I have absolutely no desire to go into the Hall of Fame. Well, I am the ‘Special Counsel’ to ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns. I’m putting together a Hall of Fame run simply based on what we do as The Undisputed Champion right now, let alone everything else that has been accomplished beforehand. So while we’re in the middle of this run, it would make no sense for me to go into the Hall of Fame.”

Heyman has been credited with the significant turnaround in Roman Reigns’ character. Even legendary commentator Jim Ross believes Heyman deserves credit for the “Tribal Chief” era.