Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Match Is ‘Up To The Rock’

Roman Reigns vs The Rock is one of the most highly anticipated matches of recent years. Paul Heyman says it’s up to the Great One if this showdown takes place.

The mad scientist of wrestling recently had an interview with James Stewart of the 98.5 Sports Hub Inside The Ropes Show where he discussed a number of things.

When asked about a potential match between his client and The Rock, Heyman said that The Tribal Chief will be happy to smash The Great One anywhere he wants:

“That’s up to The Rock. I mean, if The Rock wants to get his ass kicked in front of a hundred thousand people,

Whether it’s in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Miami, or the moon if Elon Musk colonizes it, Roman Reigns would be happy to smash to The Rock,”

Heyman was also asked about other potential challengers for Roman Reigns. He said that the Head Of The Table will be willing to give an opportunity to anyone who is a great box office attraction.

He explained that they are in the business to fill arenas and stadiums and draw money. So he wants anyone who is good box office to be in the ring with the undisputed champion.

Quotes via WrestlingInc