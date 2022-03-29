WWE Made Paul Heyman a Contract Offer He Couldn’t Refuse

Paul Heyman will be with WWE for many more years to come.

The WWE public relations machine is overdrive this week to promote this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Heyman is the best mouthpiece WWE has on its payroll, so it’s no wonder that Roman Reigns‘ right-hand man is part of this effort.

During an appearance on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch, Heyman revealed that he signed a new multi-year contract with WWE last year. According to Heyman, WWE made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“I re-signed with WWE last year,” said Heyman. “It was a long-term agreement and they created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. So, I’m locked in for a while.”

As we know, Paul Heyman is no fool. The mastermind behind the rise of ECW has been a prominent player on WWE television for the past decade. He’s spent virtually all of that time aligned with the sport’s top box office attractions, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

With everything Paul Heyman does for his clients on and off camera, he also stays busy with projects outside the auspices of WWE.

When Heyman put pen to paper on his latest WWE contract, it was important that he could continue working on side projects.

“I do have outside projects, just because I like to multi-task and I’m very ADD and I just can’t concentrate on one thing at a time ever in my life,” said Heyman.

Heyman has had ups and downs with WWE in the past, but that’s ancient history. The two sides have settled into a mutually beneficial, and highly-lucrative relationship.

Listen to Paul Heyman’s appearance on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch: