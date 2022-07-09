Tony Khan Provides Update On AEW Star’s Status

AEW Founder and Owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to address the status of a popular AEW roster member.

The July 8 episode of AEW Rampage saw Eddie Kingston take on Konosuke Takeshita, featured a major Ring of Honor heel turn, set up a feature championship match, and had a great main event with Tony Nese vs Orange Cassidy.

Tony Khan Claps Back

Last night, following an eventually episode of AEW Rampage, one fan on Twitter responded to one of Khan’s tweets. The fan responded to inquire about the absence of Penelope Ford by claiming that Tony and AEW had “given up on Penelope Ford.”

Tony shut down the claim by providing an update on her status. Khan wrote:

“Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more!”

2022 Record

Penelope Ford has competed in two matches in 2022. She is currently 2-0 for the year 2022. Both of her matches took place in January. Her last match took place on January 15, 2022 at a set of AEW Dark tapings. She also competed on the January 14 edition of Rampage when she teamed with The Bunny and Nyla Rose to defeat Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch & Red Velvet.

We at SEScoops wish Penelope Ford a healthy and speedy recovery!