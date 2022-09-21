“Penguin Bad Assery” – The Rock Reacts To Penguin Named After Him

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the biggest movie star on the planet, a future WWE Hall of Famer, and most importantly now has a penguin named after him.

The Rock is set to portray DC Comics character Black Adam in the film set for release on October 21st. His last appearance in WWE was on the October 4, 2019 edition of SmackDown. The Great One and Becky Lynch mocked Corbin and got the crowd to chant “STD!” at him. The Rock connected with the People’s Elbow at the end of the segment.

The Cincinnati Zoo has named one of their penguins after The Great One due to his ability to hop from rock to rock.

Meet Dwayne @TheRock hopper penguin! The rockhopper penguin is named for its ability to hop from rock to rock!

The Rock reacted to the news and asked for a video of this “spectacular feat of penguin bad assery”. You can check out Dwayne “The Rock Hopper” Penguin below.

“We need video of this spectacular feat of penguin bad assery”

We need video of this spectacular feat of penguin bad assery ???? #rockhopper https://t.co/zu8aof6E0o — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 21, 2022

Roman Reigns On Rumored Match Against The Rock At WrestleMania 39

The Tribal Chief recently appeared on Logan Paul‘s “Impaulsive” podcast recently and discussed the rumored match against The Rock next year at WrestleMania 39. The show will air from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1-2 next year.

Roman stated that he doesn’t book the show but claimed that he will be ready for the match if it happens.

“They keep trying. Everybody keeps trying on this one. I don’t book the show, bro. I’m up for anybody. If it works out, then I’m ready. “It seems like it’s been that way. All the big names, all the big stars, whether they’re from our business, the movies, to the internet now, I’ve been in a really cool groove where these things have kinda just come to me, so I hope they’ll just continue to do that.”

After Roman Reigns appeared on Logan’s podcast, WWE announced Roman would defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan at Crown Jewel on November 5th. Logan appeared during last week’s edition of SmackDown for a promo with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline. Logan wound up leveling Honorary Uce Sami Zayn with a right hand to end the segment. Roman and Logan held a press conference in Las Vegas over the weekend moderated by Triple H to make the match official.