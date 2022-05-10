Penta El Zero M is Looking Jacked (Photo)

Penta El Zero M is looking jacked in a recently posted photo.

One-half of the Lucha brothers alongside his real-life younger brother Rey Fenix, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to share a picture on his Twitter account showing off his physical appearance.

“Puro zero miedo……#luchabrothers @AEW @luchalibreaaa,” wrote the 37-year-old as the caption to the mirror selfie in a gym. Check out the photo below:

Penta El Zero M made the rounds on social media recently when he superkicked Tay Conti at AAA’s TripleMania: Monterrey event on April 30 in Monterrey, Mexico.

After the main event which saw the Young Bucks defeating Hijo del Vikingo & Fenix, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti ran down to the ring to join the Young Bucks. Penta came out to clear the ring and hit a superkick on Conti. Penta’s unconcerned attitude went viral on pro wrestling Twitter. You can check out the video below:

LMAOO, Penta gave no fucks, out here doing Gods work…super kicking tf out Tay Conti at #TripleMania30 ?

pic.twitter.com/PFOJXa9rAB — EliteAEW®?? (@EIiteAEW) May 1, 2022

Earlier, Penta El Zero M debuted his new character, Penta Oscuro on the February 23 edition of AEW Dynamite. The character had first appeared in Lucha Underground, and after weeks of teasing, Penta debuted the darker side of his persona on AEW. Known as Pentagon Dark in Lucha Underground, Penta Oscuro has a more aggressive side and goes after his opponent’s limbs with his arm snap.