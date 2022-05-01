Penta El Zero M Superkicks Tay Conti Into Oblivion (Video)

Tay Conti has learned that you don’t mess with Penta El Zero M.

AAA held its TripleMania: Monterrey event this past Saturday night (April 30). Tay was in action on the show. She teamed with Sammy Guevara to take on Los Vipers, Maravilla and Látigo, and Sexy Star II and Komander. The AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship was on the line.

In the end, Tay and Sammy won to capture the gold.

Tay didn’t walk away unscathed, however. At one point, she found herself on the wrong end of a superkick courtesy of Penta El Zero M.