‘Pistol’ Pete Sanchez, First WWE Opponent Of Ric Flair, Has Died

Pete Sanchez, a wrestler who spent much of his career making others look better, as enhancement talent has passed away, it has been confirmed. This unfortunate news was shared by Bill Apter who had been told that Sanchez had been dealing with an illness for “quite a while.” The veteran wrestling reporter spoke highly of Sanchez’s work as an enhancement talent and added that he was an incredibly “pleasant” person to work with.

Known as ‘Pistol’ Pete, Sanchez competed in the NWA, World Wrestling Council, and the WWE back when it was known as the WWWF. It was at a WWWF show in Madison Square Garden on March 1, 1976, that Sanchez did the honors for Ric Flair in what would be the Nature Boy’s first foray in a McMahon-endorsed ring. This match came mere months after the infamous plane crash from October 1975 after which Flair was told he would never wrestle again.

Flair is not the only notable name associated with Sanchez’s career. Over his tenure, he also worked with names like Bret Hart, Jake Roberts, the Big Boss Man, the Road Warriors. While he lost the vast majority of his matches, Sanchez picked up some wins including over Johnny Rodz and Kevin Sullivan.

We here at SE Scoops would like to share our deepest condolences to Sanchez’ family, friends, and fans at this awful time.