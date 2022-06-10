Planned Matches For WWE Money In The Bank (Report)

We have a report to pass along regarding the current planned matches for WWE Money In The Bank on July 2.

Dave Meltzer reports that The Usos vs. Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura for the Unified Tag Team Titles were scheduled for the show a week ago. However, WWE decided to do that match on SmackDown Live instead.

Now, the plan is to do The Usos vs. The Street Profits at the Las Vegas show. The story being The Street Profits beat The Usos in a non-title match on RAW, putting them in line for a shot at the titles.

Another match is a United States Title match between Theory and Bobby Lashley, which was teased recently. And of course, the RAW Women’s Title match has already been confirmed, as Bianca Belair will defend against Rhea Ripley.

Initially, both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were scheduled for the Money In The Bank show. However, both men were removed from advertising for the event, and the venue was downsized from the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium to the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden.

Although Reigns has been removed from advertising from the show, discussions of having him headline the show were had as late as last week. Instead, they’ll keep Reigns on ice for the two summer stadium shows.

Those being SummerSlam from Nashville on July 30, and Clash at the Castle in Cardiff on September 3.