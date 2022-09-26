Sunday, September 25, 2022
“Playas, I Love All Of Y’all” – WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long Says He Hasn’t Blocked Anyone On Twitter

By Robert Lentini
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long seemingly went on a blocking spree this weekend that included some of today’s most popular wrestlers.

It went viral, with AEW and WWE stars tweeting out images of being blocked by the 75-year-old. Today, the former SmackDown GM let everyone know that his account was hacked and he did not go on a blocking spree on Twitter.

Teddy stated that his account may have been hacked by someone he actually did block recently. The WWE legend added that he will be appearing on a couple of podcasts in the near future to discuss what happened in more detail.

Here are Teddy’s comments and you can check them out in the video below.

“Hey what’s up playas, It is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. I just wanted to get on here this morning and let everybody know, I’m right here at LA Fitness, my second home. Somebody hacked my Twitter account and I have no idea who it was.

I think it was somebody that I blocked that was mad that I blocked them. And then they wanted to hack my sh*t and block everybody else. Well I want to thank them because the first thing they did was to get me trending.

This is like the third time I’ve ever been trending so that tells me ‘Teddy Long, you still got it.’ But let me explain this to you playas, I didn’t block anybody. That person that hacked me, I might have blocked him and you can see why I blocked him.

My Twitter is verified, I didn’t block anybody. So I don’t want you all mad at me and maybe next week we will talk further about this. I’ll be doing maybe a couple of podcasts and we will be talking more about it. But I didn’t block anybody, just letting you all know my Twitter was hacked. Playas, I love all of y’all.”

