“Playas, I Love All Of Y’all” – WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long Says He Hasn’t Blocked Anyone On Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long seemingly went on a blocking spree this weekend that included some of today’s most popular wrestlers.
It went viral, with AEW and WWE stars tweeting out images of being blocked by the 75-year-old. Today, the former SmackDown GM let everyone know that his account was hacked and he did not go on a blocking spree on Twitter.
Teddy stated that his account may have been hacked by someone he actually did block recently. The WWE legend added that he will be appearing on a couple of podcasts in the near future to discuss what happened in more detail.
Here are Teddy’s comments and you can check them out in the video below.