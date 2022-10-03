Potential Spoiler on Plans for Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for several months, and fans have waited to see her return. It seems that day is coming sooner than later.

“The Queen” hasn’t been seen in action since she lost an I Quit match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. The company wrote her off television with an arm injury after Ronda Rousey made her tap to an armbar through a chair. This was done as she took time off to get married to Andrade El Idolo.

Charlotte Flair Hints at a Potential Feud

Over the weekend, Flair asked about her next move in WWE during an appearance on WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown special on FOX. Flair stated that she has had her eye on Bianca Belair and the Raw Women’s Title.

This has led to speculation that this may be the direction that WWE goes once Flair returns. It’s still unclear when Flair will be returning.

Extreme Rules is coming up on Saturday, which could present a perfect opportunity to make that happen. Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Title against Bayley in a ladder match at this event.

Flair is booked for an autograph signing in New York City at the Big Event this November.