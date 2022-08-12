Potential WWE Return Plans for Sasha Banks & Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi have yet to make their return to WWE television. As previously reported, the two sides reached an agreement to return two weeks ago, but nothing has yet to be signed. However, with it being an agreement in principle, it’s believed to be as good as done.

WWE recently started the tournament to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions. Many fans expect to see Banks and Naomi involved with the tournament in some way.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer also speculated that they’re likely to return in the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament as well.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will battle Shotzi and Xia Li on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Io Shirai and Dakota Kai are the favorites to win the tournament.

Meltzer wrote, “if they make the finals, it presumably won’t be on PPV since they already announced Sky & Kai for a trios match on 9/3. This being announced right as Naomi & Banks are expected back is probably not a coincidence and I guess the idea is for them not to be in the tournament and have them surprise appear later.”

When Banks and Naomi return, they will be the latest stars to be brought back by Triple H.