Power Goes Out During Wrestling Show, Fans Use Smartphones For Light (Video)

No matter what lengths they have to go through, wrestling fans will be entertained one way or another.

The perfect example of this was a Journey Pro KC show that took place on April 29. At one point, the power inside the building was cut off.

So, what did the crowd do?

Fans in attendance pulled out their smartphones for light and it’s a sight that would make Bray Wyatt proud.

Here are some videos courtesy of Twitter users Patriot Pat, GPA, and Journey Pro KC:

This is how much we love @journeyprokc, no power, lightning in the background, wrestling by cell phone light. If you love wrestling, share the fuck out of this! pic.twitter.com/1lmQtLhkFn — ??Patriot Pat?? (@PatriotPat_1776) April 30, 2022

When wrestling promotions book Lights Out matches, this is surely not what they have in mind.

Still, fans made the best out of a less-than-ideal situation and it’s quite the sight. The crowd also seemed to remain hot throughout the show.