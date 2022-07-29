Pay Per View Buys for Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor 2022

Last week, Ring of Honor hosted their latest Pay Per View, Death Before Dishonor 2022.

The show marked the second Pay Per View of the Tony Khan era, and the second since returning from hiatus earlier this year.

The event opened up with Claudio Castagnoli capturing the ROH World Championship from Jonathan Gresham, marking the Swiss wrestler’s first World title.

Dalton Castle and the Boys captured the ROH World six-man Tag-Team Titles, while Wheeler Yuta and Mercedes Martinez retained their respective ROH PURE and ROH Women’s World Titles.

Samoa Joe retained the ROH World Television Champion while FTR retained the World Tag Titles against the Briscoes in the main event.

The Event

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s reported that Death Before Dishonor earned 36,100 buys.

Breaking this number down, the vast majority of fans watched online, with 27,000 digital buys and 9,100 from classic television Pay Per View providers.

This 36,100 buys is nearly double what Ring of Honor's previous Pay Per View 'Supercard of Honor'

Over two-thirds of those who bought Death Before Dishonor (67.4%) had previously purchased the AEW/NJPW: Forbidden Door crossover event.

68.2% of those who purchased Death Before Dishonor had purchased AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

38.5% of fans who purchased the ROH Pay Per View purchased AEW Revolution 2022.

The crowd for Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor 2022 was the fourth-largest in the 20-year history of the promotion.

It was also the largest attendance for any ROH event that has happened outside of WrestleMania weekend.