Pro Wrestling Merchandise Roundup (7/19/24)

Each week brings new releases for wrestling merchandise, including apparel, figures, and replica championship belts for fans to collect. Merchandise is a huge part of wrestling fandom and we want to keep our readers apprised of the best of what’s out there.

Here are this week’s top wrestling merchandise releases:

Ahead of Team AEW Vs. Team Elite on next week’s episode of Dynamite All Elite Wrestling has released this graphic shirt hyping the upcoming Blood & Guts match.

Undisputed WWE Champion has not one, but three new t-shirts out on WWEShop.com, as part of a new collection for the American Nightmare.

Fans have also received their first look at the new Kenny Omega action figure from AEW Unmatched Series 10.

Not enough Kenny Omega for you? This 1 of 1,000 Captain America-inspired replication of the former AEW World Champion is an exclusive at San Diego Comic-Con.

SDCC EXCLUSIVE KENNY OMEGA: pic.twitter.com/aDam5gbYrm — Wrestling Figure News Source (@WrestleFigNews) July 16, 2024

If you’re in the market for a poster, it doesn’t get much nicer (or more evil) than this Danhuasen print from renowned wrestling artist Rob Schamberger.

Danhausen very nice, very evil prints of this painting by @robschamberger are available now. Signed and numbered! https://t.co/z03HqZfSpq pic.twitter.com/bxOCQrpUz2 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 18, 2024

For something different, these AEW allover print mesh basketball shorts will help you keep cool this Summer.

You can acknowledge The Bloodline with this WWE Generations: Samoan Dynasty three-pack featuring Afa, Sika, and Roman Reigns which is now available for pre-order.

Sneak preview of @Mattel's new WWE Elite Collection @Walmart-exclusive WWE Generations: Samoan Dynasty three-pack!



Afa & Sika@WWERomanReigns



Available for pre-order 7/25 at 10 AM ET during Walmart Collector Con on https://t.co/45rMfyNXIO!#WWEEliteSquad #ScratchThatFigureItch pic.twitter.com/ILIGHHHk0g — The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) July 18, 2024

And we’re ending with CM Punk as the Best in the World has a line of retro tees available, including from his time as the leader of the Nexus.

