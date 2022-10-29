“Proud of You Sister” – Saraya Congratulates WWE Superstar After Return on SmackDown

Emma made her return to WWE last night at SmackDown. Ronda Rousey issued an Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Emma answered the call.

The 33-year-old put up a good fight but in the end The Baddest Woman on the Planet retained via submission after locking in the Armbar.

Ronda was supposed to have the Open Challenge last week on SmackDown but decided not to as an insult to the fans.

Saraya Congratulates Emma on Her WWE Return

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, took to Twitter to congratulate Emma on her return. Paige and Emma were instrumental in beginning the Women’s Revolution in WWE, along with The Four Horsewomen.

Proud of you sister @TenilleDashwood

Proud of you sister @TenilleDashwood ???? — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 29, 2022

Saraya debuted for All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite: Grand Slam. The 30-year-old arrived after Toni Storm retained the AEW Interim Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way.

After the match, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Serena Deeb attacked Toni Storm and Athena in the ring. Saraya’s music hit and she made her way down the entrance ramp as the heels retreated.

Former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker and Saraya recently brawled on Dynamite and may be setting up a match for November 19th at Full Gear. Britt and Saraya are set for an interview moderated by Renee Paquette on next week’s episode of Dynamite.