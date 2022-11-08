R-Truth Confirms Injury That Will Require Surgery

R-Truth confirmed the injury he suffered on the November 1 episode of WWE NXT in a video shared on social media.

R-Truth’s most recent match was on NXT against Grayson Waller last Tuesday, where he had to be helped by the medical staff to the backstage area following a dive over the top rope that saw him land awkwardly on the mat.

The referee gave Waller the win after stopping the match. Waller then cut a heel promo after the match because it was cut short unexpectedly.

The bout was set up after R-Truth made an appearance the previous week when Waller interrupted NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, who was addressing the NXT crowd over his win at Halloween Havoc on October 22.

(via WWE)

As previously reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, R-Truth suffered from a serious injury.

In the video, R-Truth confirmed that he suffered a torn quad and is undergoing surgery. As of this writing, it’s unknown how long R-Truth will be sidelined depending on the recovery, but the usual recovery time is 4 to 6 months. He thanks fans for their prayers and support following his injury last Tuesday.

Before the injury, he made appearances on NXT and WWE Main Event. We wish him a speedy recovery.