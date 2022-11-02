R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT Match

Unfortunately, it looks like R-Truth was injured during his match against Grayson Waller on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

The opening match on the show ended earlier than expected. Truth caught Waller with a Tope Con Hilo, but his foot caught the top rope. Truth immediately clutched his leg after the impact. During the commercial break, he was checked on. Truth was being helped to the back and it was decided that the match would be called off.

The Injury

Alicia Taylor announced Waller as the winner via ref stoppage. Post-match, Waller took the mic and bragged about beating a veteran. He said NXT is Waller’s house and nothing will change that.

R-Truth se ha lesionado en esta caída y no tiene buena pinta para nada. Uf. #WWENXTpic.twitter.com/IrBTk5FtfH — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) November 2, 2022

Truth has been appearing on television more often than he had been as of late as he would interrupt segments where the word “Truth” was used.

On last week’s NXT, Truth interrupted a promo between Wes Lee and Waller. Truth and Waller exchanged words, with a match being set up for this show. While on Monday’s Raw, he interrupted a promo with Baron Corbin and JBL. The segment ended with Corbin laying out Truth.

We hope to have an injury update shortly and that no major damage was done.