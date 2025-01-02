R-Truth on Making Brock Lesnar Laugh, Health Scares and Longevity

WWE’s R-Truth, known for his infectious humor and unwavering energy, sat down with Chris Van Vliet on Insight to share his thoughts on his career, personal life, and some of his most iconic moments in wrestling. In his signature style, R-Truth brought both laughs and introspection, offering fans a glimpse into the man behind the legendary character.

On Aging and Staying Relevant

One of the most striking moments of the interview was R-Truth’s perspective on aging and staying relevant in an ever-evolving industry.

“Daniel Bryan always said this: I don’t have a [time]. Time just doesn’t exist to me. I feel like we have to make time for time,” he said. “We have time to adapt, evolve, create. We have time to make time.”

Truth emphasized the importance of constant reinvention, both in wrestling and in life. “You have to evolve with everything. Musically, theatrically, visually—everything changes. If you keep up, you won’t age out.”

Making Brock Lesnar Laugh

A highlight of R-Truth’s career came during a backstage segment with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar, which quickly became legendary among fans for Lesnar’s unexpected reaction.

“Paul Heyman told me, ‘We’ve got a bet going on that you can make Brock laugh,’” R-Truth revealed. The segment was entirely improvised, with even Lesnar unaware of what was going to happen. The result? Lesnar famously broke character in front of a live audience.

“That was the most impromptu thing—it came off like sliced bread. It was just great.”

Health Scare and Career Threat

In one of the most emotional parts of the interview, R-Truth opened up about a severe health scare that almost ended his career.

“I tore my quad tendon, but then they found five different bacteria—staph, MRSA, their cousins and kinfolks,” he explained. The infection was so severe that doctors warned he could lose his leg if it wasn’t controlled.

“I was on antibiotics that cost $4,700 a week. I had a PICC line for six weeks. Deep down, I was thinking I might never come back to this.”

Thankfully, R-Truth recovered, and he now feels healthier and stronger than ever, saying, “I’ve never felt as clear-headed and physically strong as I do now.”

On His Humor and Comedic Timing

R-Truth’s comedic genius is often celebrated by fans and peers alike, but he credits much of it to improvisation.

“I’ve always been funny. Most of the stuff I do comes on the fly,” he said. “Even in pre-tapes, I sometimes don’t tell anyone what I’m going to say because I don’t know myself. It’s just the moment—you ride the wave.”

From confusing Triple H with Tommaso Ciampa to his parody of John Cena, R-Truth consistently delivers memorable, laugh-out-loud moments. Even his infamous Royal Rumble ladder spot was inspired by a fan’s tweet, proving his knack for turning offbeat ideas into unforgettable TV.

On the 24/7 Championship and Little Jimmy

R-Truth’s run with the 24/7 Championship is a highlight for many fans, marked by outlandish segments and creative storytelling.

Recalling Drake Maverick’s real wedding being turned into a storyline, Truth said, “That was his real wedding. It was so funny. People loved it.”

And who could forget Little Jimmy, the invisible character embraced by fans to the point they started taking pictures with empty chairs? “As long as they went with it, I went with it,” Truth laughed.

Grateful and Focused

Wrapping up the interview, R-Truth reflected on what he values most in life. “My life, my family, and people,” he said simply. It’s this positive outlook, combined with his boundless creativity, that has endeared him to fans for decades.

As R-Truth continues to entertain and inspire, his commitment to evolving and staying true to himself remains a hallmark of his storied career. Whether he’s making Brock Lesnar laugh, embodying Little Jimmy, or performing splits in the ring, R-Truth proves that time, indeed, is what you make of it.