R-Truth May Have Suffered a Serious Injury During WWE NXT Match

R-Truth could be set for a significant stint on the shelf after the fan-favorite star was in action on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT when he faced Grayson Waller in the show’s opening match.

Truth suffered an injury after he went for a Flip Dive over the top rope but didn’t clear it as his knee hit the rope. R-Truth was helped backstage by WWE’s medical team after WWE cut a commercial break, and Waller was declared the winner.

The Injury

(via WWE)

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it is believed Truth suffered a quadriceps tear, but that hasn’t been confirmed just yet. This would ultimately be a serious injury that will keep him out of action for several months.

This injury happened at a time when Truth had been featured more on TV by appearing on Monday Night Raw in a segment with Baron Corbin and JBL.

In addition to NXT and Raw, he has also been booked on Main Event in a new tag team with Shelton Benjamin by taking on Duke Hudson and Von Wagner. Unfortunately, though, Truth’s latest run on TV looks to be over.

Kevin Nash, Triple H, Vince McMahon, and others have all suffered quadriceps tears. In the cases of “The Game” and Nash, they were out of action for close to a year.