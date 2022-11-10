R-Truth Says His Surgery Went Well: “Stay Tuned”

R-Truth says he’s on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a torn quad tendon.

The veteran Superstar suffered the injury during a match on WWE NXT earlier this month. During a match against Grayson Waller, Truth went for a Flip Dive over the top rope and onto the arena floor. Unfortunately, his knee clipped the rope and he had an ugly landing. He was unable to continue the match, so Waller was declared the winner and Truth was helped backstage by medical staff.

Truth, a 54-time WWE 24/7 Champion, has been keeping fans apprised of his situation on social media. Earlier this week, he checked in to thank fans for their support and half-joked that he might document the whole injury and recovery for a future documentary.

On Thursday, Truth revealed that his surgery was a success. He wrote on Twitter, “I really really appreciate the support and love im receiving from all of you!! I can’t say thank you enough??, Surgery went well, stay tuned.. #whatitis”

If theres one thing we know about R-Truth: he’s got heart. The fact that he is still competing at such a high level at 50 years old shows that he puts in the work.

A torn quad tendon typically takes about 4 months to heal, so he’ll be out of action for the remainder of 2022.

SEScoops wishes R-Truth a full and speedy recovery.