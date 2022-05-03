Randy Orton Doesn’t Think He’d Be a Good Wrestling Coach

When Randy Orton finally decides to hang the wrestling boots up for good – he probably won’t be turning to a life of coaching tomorrow’s stars.

“The Viper” was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport, and asked about potentially joining the WWE Performance Center as a coach down the road in his career. However, the 14-time WWE World Champion doesn’t think he’d make a very good coach.

He does think, however, that he has a lot to offer in terms of analyzing match tape and breaking things down.

“I don’t really think I’d be a good coach because I would start to just ramble… It’s almost like I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys that are coming into the business that need to learn the basics.

“If there was three, four or five guys, a small group, and if we could go and talk and sit in the ring. If it could be like close quarters, just a small group of people where we’re not doing drills and stuff, but just talking and maybe watching tape, I think I’d be good in that aspect.”

Orton would certainly have a plethora of knowledge to pass along after over 20 years in the business. The son of WWE Hall Of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Randy Orton has carried on his family name in the business with tremendous prestige.

After 14 World Title reigns, Orton has established himself as one of the biggest WWE stars of all time. Currently, Orton sits atop the Tag Team division of WWE, reigning as the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Matt Riddle.

Currently, Orton and Riddle are embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline (SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE World Champion Roman Reigns) that will culminate at WrestleMania Backlash. Despite working in a tag team at the moment rather than singles action, Orton has said he’s enjoying wrestling now more than ever.

It will be interesting to see how long WWE decides to keep Orton and Riddle paired together before the duo resume singles careers again.